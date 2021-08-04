Brielle Public Library to stick with county library system

BRIELLE — The Brielle Public Library won’t withdraw from the Monmouth County Library System, after all, negating the need for a public vote on the matter in November.

After several meetings over the summer with county library officials, the Brielle Community Library Association Board of Trustees unanimously decided to continue the borough’s shared-service arrangement with the county, the trustees announced in a press release issued Tuesday afternoon.

“The discussions proved fruitful on numerous issues, resulting in better communication regarding budgets, an increase in the materials and programing allowances,” according to the trustees’ statement.

Borough Councilman Paul K. Nolan commented, “I’m glad to see the library association and the county library have come to an agreement and I’m glad there has been cooperation on both sides. Moving forward, I think communication will be the key to success.”

He said Monmouth County Library Commissioner Brian Boms has taken on the role of liaison to the Brielle trustees, which has improved communications.

The trustees statement said that in recent weeks, through the county, “The library’s computer monitors have been upgraded, and the Wi-Fi connections have been enhanced. Additionally, the MCL committed to six presentations to assist Brielle patrons in using the available computer technology for ebooks, emagazines and online newspapers, as well as numerous software programs. These sessions by MCL experts will be held during both day and evening hours to reach as many patrons as possible.

“Existing services such as a children’s librarian for 12 hours per week, the Sirsi-integrated library system, order processing, delivery and art department commitments, and the availability of a plethora of software programs were reaffirmed as continuing by the Monmouth County Library,” according to the statement.

In late May, local library and borough officials had expressed dissatisfaction with the county system, saying then that they thought the borough could provide residents with better services at lower cost if the library were to become independent.

A resolution to ask the county to place the question on the November ballot was originally on the agenda for the borough council meeting on June 28, but it was bumped to the July 19 meeting, and then tentatively to the meeting set for on Aug. 8, which now is not necessary.

Check out our other Brielle stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.