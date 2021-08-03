Full day classes for all, masks optional at Wall schools next month

WALL TOWNSHIP— Wall Township Public Schools have announced new COVID-19 policies for the upcoming school year while noting, however, that state policy adjustments could force the district to change course.

In a letter to parents dated Aug. 3, Superintendent of School Tracy R. Handerhan detailed the district’s new protocols going into the 2021-2022 school year. The district will have a full day schedule starting in September, which will include lunch periods. There will be no virtual learning option for students. Mask wearing for students and staff will be optional.

The updated policies, the superintendent said, may change in the future depending on directives from the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“… the potential certainly exists for executive orders to unilaterally reverse this local decision,” Superintendent Handerhan said in a letter to parents. “Should New Jersey schools be mandated by executive order to require masks in the future, please recognize that public school districts must abide by these orders, regardless of the position of local boards of education.

On vaccinations for students, the superintendent wrote that at “no time has the Wall Township Board of Education considered requiring students and staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19” or discussed the possibility of providing vaccines through the schools’ health office. School districts are obligated, she added, to make COVID-19 resources, including information on vaccinations, available to families that seek information and are available on the school’s website.

On school buses, masks will not be required during September and the first half of October due to the vehicles not being air-conditioned. The policy will be reviewed in October, she wrote.

In the classroom, as much space between desks will be provided as is possible, but the plastic barriers used in several elementary school classrooms will no longer be required this year. Plastic barriers are available upon request.

Parents and guardians of students are asked to screen their children at home before school, and staff are asked to conduct health self-assessments each day. Temperatures will not be taken when students and staff arrive at school.

Similar to last year, however, contact tracing will take place in the district if there is an outbreak.

At a board of education meeting last Thursday, members of the public spoke out against the possibility of the district requiring masks for the upcoming school year, with some parents saying they would not have their child comply with a possible mandate.

Many of the new policies that Wall Township schools will be undertaking this year have already been mandated at the state level. Gov. Phil Murphy earlier this summer had announced that schools would return to in-person instruction, without a virtual option for families, and on June 28 he announced that decisions on whether schools should require mask-wearing should be made at a local level.

During a coronavirus press briefing in May, the governor signaled he was allowing Executive Order 175, which had allowed school districts to offer remote learning options for students, to expire.

“We are facing a much different world than one year ago,” Gov. Murphy said. He put the decision down to the experience the state has gained over the past year of the pandemic, the availability of vaccines for the state’s adult population and the approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to be used on children between the ages of 12 and 15.

“We know that we can get back fully in-person safely with the right protocols in place and that is what we should all be planning to do,” the governor added.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/