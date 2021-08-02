Monmouth, Ocean counties reach top two levels of COVID-19 transmission

TRENTON — As state officials signaled that the more-transmissible delta variant of COVID-19 continues to make its way through the Garden State, Monmouth County on Monday reported case levels for which federal experts now recommend mask wearing in some indoor settings, even by vaccinated persons.

Monmouth is one of only two counties in the state, along with Cape May County, that are in the “red zone,” meaning that more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents have been recorded in the past week.

“The spread of the delta variant and its widespread impacts are no longer something we could look at casually,” Gov. Phil Murphy said on Monday, adding that the “surest way” to end the pandemic is through vaccination.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to data published by the New Jersey Department of Health [NJDOH] on July 17, the delta variant constituted the vast majority of COVID-19 sequenced in New Jersey over the past four weeks. Of the total 862 specimens, the delta variant was identified 83.9 percent of the total, fast outstripping the alpha variant, which was identified in 4.3 percent of the total samples.

Since sequencing for variants started on Dec. 20, the dominant alpha variant was sequenced 37.8 percent of the 14,813 total specimens, with the delta variant found in 6.5 percent of specimens in that same time frame. The iota variant, labeled as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization, has been sequenced in 23.5 percent of specimens since December. Multiple lineages make up the remainder.

Calling the delta variant the “predominant variant in our state,” NJDOH Commissioner Judith Persichilli said on Monday that the variant is driving new case numbers as well as hospitalizations higher.

On Monday, the governor also announced that staff working at health care facilities and congregate settings must either be vaccinated or put in place a regular testing regimen to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Compliance with the mandate is set for Sept. 7. Veterans’ homes, county jails, state correctional facilities and home health agencies are included in the mandate.

Monmouth County has been identified by the CDC as being an area of high COVID-19 transmissibility, a distinction for which the agency recommends that even vaccinated individuals wear a face mask when indoors.

On July 27, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] updated guidance on mask wearing, recommending that fully vaccinated individuals “wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.”

“High viral loads suggest an increased risk of transmission and raise concern that, unlike with other variants, vaccinated people infected with delta can transmit the virus,” the CDC said in a statement on the agency’s website.

“This finding is concerning and was a pivotal discovery leading to CDC’s updated mask recommendation. The masking recommendation was updated to ensure the vaccinated public would not unknowingly transmit virus to others, including their unvaccinated or immunocompromised loved ones.”

The most recent data from the CDC reports that between July 25 and July 31, there were 749 news cases of the virus in Monmouth, a rate of 121.04 new cases per 100,000 residents.

“Monmouth County is a popular tourism destination with a substantial increase in residents during the summer, along with visitors to Monmouth County substantially increasing since the Public Health Emergency ended. It is not surprising that COVID-19 numbers would increase,” Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone told The Coast Star on Monday. “The good news is that we are not seeing a significant increase in hospitalizations or deaths related to COVID-19 at this time.”

In Monmouth, 61 percent of the total population, or 380,399 residents, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines; and 53 percent of the total population, or 330,798 residents, are fully vaccinated. People aged 12 and older are eligible for the vaccine. More than 74 percent of the county’s adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 64 percent fully vaccinated.

“Monmouth County will continue to follow direction from the Governor’s Office and the New Jersey Department of Health regarding mask wearing, vaccinations and any other COVID-19 mandates from those entities as we have throughout the pandemic,” the commissioner director said.

Neighboring Ocean County is considered by the CDC to be an “orange zone” area of substantial COVID-19 transmission, one level under Monmouth. Over the past week, there were 85.97 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents.

Of the county’s total population, 49.3 percent, or 299,533 residents, have been administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 43 percent, or 260,941 residents, are considered fully vaccinated. More than 63 percent of the county’s adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 55.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

Statewide, according to CDC data reported on Monday, Aug. 1, 66.1 percent of the state’s total population received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 58.5 percent of the state’s total population is fully vaccinated. More than 70 percent of the state’s adult population is fully vaccinated.

Throughout the nation, 1,923 counties, more than 59 percent, are considered to have a high level of COVID-19 transmission, while 605 are considered to be substantial, 515 moderate and 176 low. The majority of high-level counties are located in the southern United States.

Data from the CDC show that 18 of New Jersey’s 21 counties are listed as being of substantial risk for COVID-19 transmission. Only one county, Warren, is considered to be of moderate risk, in the “yellow zone.” None are in the “blue zone” of low risk.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/