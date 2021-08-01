Fireman’s Fair wraps up a successful return, with record crowds

MANASQUAN — The closing night of the Fireman’s Fair brought out the crowds again on Saturday, capping nearly a week of record turnouts for the event in its return for the first time since 2019.

“I think everybody is so happy to be out, and to have something that feels normal that they’ve been able to look forward to, since it was canceled last year,” said Mike Galos, president of Volunteer Engine Co. 2, which organizes the annual fair. “We’ve never had a turnout like this,” he said. “The response from the community has been overwhelming, and the support of the Fireman’s Fair and the fire company is amazing.”

The sights and sounds of rides, games, music, sports, food, and delighted visitors filled Mallard Park from Tuesday on, with the exception of Thursday night’s cancellation due to bad weather. The food tent, sponsored by Reef and Barrel, featured a variety of delicious options from local restaurants, and a beer garden was sponsored by Leggetts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Losing last year obviously hurt us, but we pulled it off in a short amount of time once the restrictions were lifted,” Mr. Galos said on Saturday night.. “If you look around there’s the Manasquan Elks, Spring Lake-Brielle Rotary Club, Squan Beach Life Saving Station and the Manasquan VFW here tonight.

“We were all hurt by not having it last year, so to be able to come back so strong this year is not only great for us, but I think it’s really great for the community.”

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.