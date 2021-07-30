Ocean Medical Center requires all staff, volunteers to get vaccinated

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Ocean Medical Center in Brick will require all staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 15, according to CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health, Bob Garrett.

The hospital requires all members of the staff, including volunteers, to receive at least one dose of a vaccine of their choice before Oct. 1.

“Those who remain unvaccinated without an approved exemption will be subject to suspension, and continued non-compliance will result in termination,” said Mr. Garrett in an email sent out to employees of Hackensack Meridian Health on July 15.

This decision applies to all 17 hospitals and 35,000 employees in the Hackensack Meridian Health system.

Although residents of New Jersey, including some health care workers, may be reluctant to get vaccinated because of perceived misconceptions, there are two situations that give employees an option to refuse the vaccination.

An appropriate accommodation would be made for those who are disabled or those with religious beliefs that prevent them from receiving the vaccine, according to the email. The deadline to apply for exemption is Aug. 16.

“We are proud of our vaccination efforts so far, with more than 70 percent of our team members vaccinated. However, the more time we give this virus to spread, the more time we give it to mutate,” said Mr. Garrett in the email.

With the rapid spreading delta variant causing spikes in hospitalizations throughout New Jersey and other states, especially those with low levels of vaccinations, Hackensack Meridian Health has followed the decision of other hospital systems such as RWJBarnabas Health to mandate vaccines for workers.

The email references support for vaccinations from the ​​Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America and the Infectious Diseases Society of America, saying that the “strategy has worked to fight influenza and other infectious diseases and is necessary to contain the pandemic.”

Sixty major medical organizations have agreed that vaccines should be mandatory for health care workers, as reported by The New York Times.

“We want to give our patients, visitors and each other peace of mind, and the best way to do that is by requiring COVID-19 vaccination,” Mr. Garrett stated in the email.

Ocean Medical Center is ranked seventh in New Jersey, and is a part of a hospital system that is in the top one percent in the nation, according to a statement.

