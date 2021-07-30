BAY HEAD — The Mayor’s Cup races will take place on Sunday, Aug. 1 on Twilight Lake, with three official categories, including canoe, kayak, and stand-up paddleboard, for participants to take part in.

The course is set up on race day, depending on conditions, but will incorporate a loop around Kellogg Island. Medals will be awarded to the first-, second- and third-place finishers in each category. The first place finishers will have their names engraved on the Mayor’s Cup champions plaque in Borough Hall.

This is an adult competition sponsored by Bay Head Life, which plans and executes events and programs in the borough. Meryl Clement is the co-chair of Bay Head Life, along with Sarah Erbe.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The mayor can make up or change rules at any time, which makes it fun. The folks to beat this year are last year’s champions, Chip Tillson and George Nicholas – canoe; Bill Atkinson – kayak; and Jean Mitchell – stand-Up paddleboard,” Ms. Clement told The Ocean Star.

Check-in will begin at 6:15 p.m., with the races starting at 7 p.m.

“There is sure to be an impressive number of vessels again this year. We expect it to double from last year and with the large crowd of spectators that gather on the shoreline to cheer, it should be a pretty large turnout. After the races, we hope everyone will stick around to enjoy the beauty and tranquility of the sunset over Twilight Lake,” Ms. Clement said.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

[sub_os]