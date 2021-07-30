Grants for body-worn cameras, sports complex repairs

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The township council met on July 27 to approve grants and roadway ordinances affecting Gannett Drive, Folsom Drive and Mandalay Road.

One grant, for the Drum Point Sports Complex of up to $200,000, was applied for by the council after a lightning storm caused electrical damage at the sports complex. The emergency appropriation will be in the 2022 municipal budget, according to Council President Lisa Crate.

In addition, the township received a $210,773 Municipal Alliance grant from the Ocean County Health Department for 2021, as well as a police body-worn camera grant in the amount of $277,168 effective January 2021 through December 2025, according to the council.

The series of ordinances introduced included an amendment of township code to allow parking of trucks and vehicles larger than four tons on any street in the township; an amended parking ordinance on Gannett Drive to allow EMTs and fire trucks to park in a case of emergency; and an ordinance to designate Folsom Drive as a through street, as recommended by the traffic committee due to increased traffic.

The final ordinance was to adjust the speed limit from 35 mph to 25 mph on Mandalay Road. In regards to the speed limit change, Mayor John Ducey said that two evaluations were conducted by the traffic committee after public complaints, and the evaluations suggested a reduction of the speed limit would be safer for all.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Brick Historic Preservation Commission presented a 2020 award to Thomas Brown of the Osbornville Protestant Church on 588 Mantoloking Road for his efforts in preserving the church.

During the public comments section, John Sarluca presented a letter to the committee to draw attention to toxic pollutants that enter the atmosphere from the Garden State Parkway and endanger residents. He suggested that a barrier be created, such as a wall or trees planted, to prevent toxins that affect everyone from the young to the elderly.

Mr. Sarluca urged that the mayor and council make state agencies fix up the highway so that environment pollutants can be controlled. The council thanked him for his concern, but action was not taken at the meeting.

The council will meet again on Aug. 10 at 7 p.m at town hall at 401 Chambers Bridge Road.

