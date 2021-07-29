Weather forces Fireman’s Fair cancellation Thursday night

MANASQUAN — Citing a forecast of severe weather, organizers of the Fireman’s Fair have announced that the fair will be closed Thursday night, but will reopen Friday night.

The announcement was posted on Facebook:

DUE TO EXPECTED SEVERE WEATHER CONDITIONS, THE FIREMAN’S FAIR WILL BE CLOSED TONIGHT. THE FAIR WILL OPEN AT 6PM ON FRIDAY 7/30.
 

