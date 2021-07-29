Fireman’s Fair returns to Mallard Park

MANASQUAN — The annual Fireman’s Fair presented by Volunteer Engine Co. 2 returned to Manasquan on Tuesday night, kicking off five nights of fun with First Responders Night and a parade of firetrucks down Main Street.

The fair, held at Mallard Park, is open to residents and visitors from 6 to 10:30 p.m. through Saturday, July 31 and features a variety of rides and games to delight children and adults alike. In addition to traditional carnival fare, the event also includes a beer garden sponsored by Leggetts and a food tent sponsored by Reef and Barrel.

“There’s a really good crowd. Everybody’s super happy with everything. I think everybody’s just happy to be back to normal again,” event organizer Mike Galos told The Coast Star Tuesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lots of families, lots of kids out here smiling again and having a good time,” he added. “People are just happy to be out and hanging with their friends at a great community event.”

There is no admission fee to get into the fair, but tickets are required for rides. Tickets cost $20 for a strip or $25 for a nightly wristband.

The fire department is also selling Super 50/50 raffle tickets; however, the drawing will not be held until Nov. 24, the night of the Thanksgiving parade and bonfire, at the firehouse on Parker Avenue.

Mr. Galos added that he was thankful for the community support and sponsors who helped make the fair possible, including Manasquan Bank and the Manasquan Elks.

As done in year’s past the Elks run seven of the game stands as a fundraiser for all of the causes that the group supports.

“This is our biggest Elks fundraiser of the year, supporting the Fireman’s Fair,” Elks Leading Knight John Colvin said. “Every year they’ve done the fair, except for the first two, the Elks have done the games.”

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.