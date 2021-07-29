Crews respond to sinking boat in the Manasquan Inlet

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The United States Coast Guard and Manasquan Fire responded to a sinking vessel Tuesday night on the Point Pleasant Beach side of the Manasquan Inlet.

According to the Manasquan Office of Emergency Management [OEM], a commercial fishing boat docked by the Wharfside in Point Beach began sinking when it struck the inlet jetty around 11 p.m. on July 27.

Two people were on board and got off the boat safely, the office of emergency management said.

Manasquan’s fire rescue boat, Marine 27, responded to the scene along with the USCG and TowBoatUS.