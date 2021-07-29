Charlotte M. Parker

By
Jack Slocum
-
59 views

Charlotte M. Parker, 96, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 28, at Wellington Estates Assisted Living, Spring Lake.
Formerly, she made her home at 305 19th Ave, South Belmar [Lake Como]. Charlotte was in the choir at The Church of St. Rose in Belmar. volunteered at Jersey Shore Medical Center, and was a member

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.