Shoppers Village plan rejected by Bay Head planning board

BAY HEAD — The Bay Head Planning Board on Monday denied the Shoppers Village application during a virtual meeting participated in by more than 100 people.

During the final hearing for the application by Atlantic Pier Co., Inc. the board heard from residents who were adamant in their opposition to the proposed three-story structure, which would have included four commercial rental units, a ground-floor parking area and one apartment on the upper level.

“I believe that this development is particularly poorly suited for the area of Bay Head for many reasons, the first being traffic,” said resident Kathleen Mastrangelo.”While the applicant provided a traffic expert, there were many deficiencies in his testimony that did not include the summer or any weekend traffic and did not go beyond the one loading zone that currently exists and is the only proposed zone to be used for the future of this massive building.”

The concerns were echoed by another six members of the public who spoke against the project.

Before the board’s unanimous rejection of the application, member Thomas Charlton summarized his objections.

“I like the concept of the shoppers village, and I do believe Atlantic Piers has done an excellent job in conceptualizing the village and responding to the feedback they received,” Mr. Charlton said. “But overall I am not in favor of this application — primarily, because I think it is too much being squeezed into too small of an area plus the criteria for justifying the variance has not been met.”

“I am not saying Atlantic Piers’ vision of a mixed scope of a shoppers village with luxury apartments is a bad idea, I am just saying that I don’t believe the scope of the shoppers village as proposed is appropriate for Bay Head as defined in our master plan and our land use standards,

