Maritime violations build up at F-Cove

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Summonses were issued by the Brick Marine Unit for 24 maritime violations at F-Cove on a recent weekend, including for careless operation, wake zone violations and registration and licensing issues, according to the Brick Police Department.

Police presence was increased around the F-Cove over the weekend of July 17 and 18. On July 17, 13 boat stops and nine summonses were issued, and on July 18, 11 boat stops and 15 summonses occurred according to police.

“Agencies that worked together to monitor and patrol there included the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, the New Jersey State Police and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service,” said police.

According to Sgt. James Kelly, Chief James Riccio would like to remind residents that waterways are a privilege and should be treated as such.

“Respect for others and the rule of law and orderly operation is paramount in keeping the boating experience pleasant for everyone. Behavior that is disruptive or illegal will be handled accordingly by the men and women of our Marine Unit. Enjoy the summer on the waterways of Brick Township, but do so safely and considerately,” said Sgt. Kelly.