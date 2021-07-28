Man stabbed in back at supermarket parking lot

BRICK TOWNSHIP— Authorities are seeking a suspect who was accused of attempted murder after a stabbing on Monday.

Brick police responded to reports of the stabbing that happened around 4 p.m. on July 26 in the parking lot of the ShopRite supermarket on Route 70, according to authorities.

Officers found a 44 year-old man with a stab wound in his back, according to an initial joint press release from Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Chief James Riccio. The statement said the incident was a targeted attack.

Charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, in relation to the attack, were later filed against Michael Stallworth, 37, of Seaside Heights, according to police.

“Stallworth has not yet been apprehended, and is presently considered a fugitive from justice,” said the police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was in critical but stable condition after he was transferred to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

An investigation by the Brick Police Department in combination with Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, resulted in the identification of Mr. Stallworth and an accomplice Kareem Reeves, 32, of Lakewood, authorities said. Mr. Reeves was charged with hindering, after removing Mr. Stallworth’s car from the crime scene, authorities said.

“…he [Mr. Reeves] was arrested and transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he is currently lodged pending a detention hearing,” according to an updated joint statement from Prosecutor Billhimer and Brick Police Chief Riccio.

“Stallworth is encouraged to turn himself in; a warrant has been issued for his arrest and his name has been entered in the National Crime Information Center database,” said Prosecutor Billhimer.

Anyone who has information on the stabbing should contact Detective Lindsay Woodfield of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, ext. 3989; or Detective Michael Bennett of the Brick Township Police Department at 732-262-1122, said the joint statement.