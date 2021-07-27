Spring Lake Heights school board president resigns

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — James S. McCarthy, president of the Spring Lake Heights board of education, has resigned after serving more than 11 years on the board.

“I decided not to run [for reelection]. We have a major project starting in September, and for me to leave that project in the first three months and walk away does not make sense, so I will allow my board members, whom I have confidence in, to take over and possibly appoint someone and move on after the election in November,” Mr. McCarthy said after announcing his resignation, effective July 27, at the Monday, July 26, school board meeting.

“I wish you all good luck. I have enjoyed serving the community but I have a lot going on at home,” he added.

Mr. McCarthy thanked the board members and administration, and in his resignation letter, said, “I also want to make special mention of how wonderful I think the teachers and the staff are at the school. They are the heart of our school, and they are the reason it is such a wonderful place.”

Mr. McCarthy’s term expires Dec. 31. There will be two available seats on the school board in the November election. Those who have filed to run are incumbent member Anthony W. Carnahan, as well as residents Kara C. Matunas, Eric Bennett and Robert F. Phillips.

The major project that Mr. McCarthy referred to is the creation of a new strategic plan for the district. Teams of stakeholders will be appointed to look at the current state of the school and the community; put together a list of goals for the district; and strategize how to achieve those goals.

