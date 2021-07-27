Antonia “Toni” Gainor [nee Salvemini]

Anthony Rossics
After a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer, Toni passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was 59 years old.

Toni fought her illness for nearly 3 years and did so with remarkable strength of character, grace, good humor and selflessness. During that time, and even in her final days

