Webinar presented on ollas, a garden-watering technique

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Township Municipal Authority hosted a webinar with speakers from Brick Utilities and the Barnegat Bay Partnership to educate the public about ollas, an ancient gardening technique used to conserve water and effectively grow plants.

Shari Kondrup of Brick Utilities and Karen Walzer of the Barnegat Bay Partnership hosted the webinar session on July 19. Ms. Kondrup spoke about the practicality of ollas and their use in water conservation efforts by providing historic background and instruction.

“One of our missions is to educate residents on ways they can conserve water and help in maintaining and improving water quality within this watershed as well as Barnegat Bay,” said Ms. Kondrup.

The science uses containers called ollas to diffuse water, a gardening style that was historically used in extremely arid climates in Africa, Iran, and ancient China. Several countries use ollas to aid their climate, including the United States, Mexico, Germany, and India according to Ms. Kondrup.

“Ollas are ten times more effective than surface irrigation,” she said.

She explained that the use of ollas can aid local water systems to prevent the potential effect of drought. According to statistics provided by Ms. Kondrup, the Metedeconk River Watershed is where 80 percent of the portable water supply is from in the sections in Brick, Point Pleasant Borough, Point Pleasant Beach, Ramtown, Howell, and Lakewood.

In this region, ollas are an option to save and conserve water while effectively gardening, which is in turn beneficial for the watershed ecosystem.

“By using ollas you can save around 70 percent of the garden water used, increasing the water being used by your plants,” she said.

HOW TO MAKE AN OLLA

Ollas must be executed based on proper measurements of water and soil and can be many sizes, most commonly used in the dirt or in containers. First, stick an unglazed flower pot and saucer into the ground in the garden or in a planter pot, and surround the pot with dirt until just the pot sticks above the surface. Plant seeds around, and fill the pot with water and cover the pot with a cork. Through diffusion, the plants will take only what they need from the water inside the vessel according to Ms. Kondrup.

For more information and access to an online manual reach out to Ms. Kondrup at skondrup@brickmua.com.

The next program sponsored by Brick Township Municipal Authority will be on Drought-Tolerant Native Plants. The webinar will be held online on Aug. 23.

