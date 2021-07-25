Petition opposes Breton Woods housing plan

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A petition created on change.org by residents of Brick Township to prevent 62 homes from being built on a wooded area between Drum Point and Mantoloking Road has garnered over their initial goal of 5,000 signatures as of July 22.

The nearly 32-acre parcel belongs to the Church of Visitation Roman Catholic Church and is the largest wooded area left in the Breton Woods community. The petition continues to gain attention online but such a plan would have to be filed, reviewed, and approved to be voted on by the planning board.

Home construction company, D. R. Horton and development officer Robert Fesco have made a request that is in the process of being reviewed by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. In the request, D.R. Horton asks for permission to hold a demolition of the existing forest in order to begin construction of 62 homes in the community on Laurel Avenue. The application submitted on June 7 is currently under review in relation to the state’s zoning rules and regulations according to spokesperson for the NJDEP, Caryn Shinske.

The petition created discusses the environmental consequences of removing the ecosystem to build houses and mentions its impact on surrounding ecosystems such as the Barnegat Bay and Metedeconk River watershed.

“… this ignores the essential role this forest plays as a natural buffer to mitigate flooding and pollution,” the petition reads.

“Given that this area flooded during Hurricane Sandy, and that the nearby Metedeconk River and Barnegat Bay are ecologically stressed due to over-development, the NJDEP, Brick Township Zoning Board, Church of the Visitation [who owns the property], and other actors must stop the destruction of this land.”

In addition to the potential environmental damage, the petition says that the development of the housing community would only add to an existing local traffic problem.

“The plot is 31.8 acres between Drum Point and Mantoloking Roads and the most recent development plan includes around 60 homes, which would increase local traffic and strain our already crowded public schools,” the petition reads.

The wooded area has been enjoyed by Brick community members since 1934, and the petition points out that “if it is lost, the ‘woods’ in Breton Woods will be in name only.”

