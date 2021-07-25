Five arrests made by Street Crime Unit

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Street Crime Unit made five drug-related arrests in the first week of this month, according to the Brick Township Police Department.

On July 2, SCU officers arrested Jenna O’Connor, 28, of Whiting, and Jason Felciano, 38, of Manchester after an investigation took place at a residence on Hollycrest Drive. Both were charged with possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic syringes, police said. Mr. Felciano had an added charge of driving while suspended and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle. Both were later released on a summons.

On July 7, SCU officers arrested Keith McQuade-Sabat, 40, of Brick Township after patrol officers responded to a warrant on Coolidge Drive. Mr. McQuade-Sabat had an outstanding felony warrant for fleeing from Toms River police, Brick police said. He was arrested and turned over to the Toms River Police Department, according to the press release.

After an investigation took place on Brick Boulevard and Cedar Bridge Avenue on July 9, Roger Saenz, 31, of Brick Township, was arrested. He had an outstanding warrant out of Colts Neck Township, according to the press release. After the arrest, he was released after posting bail.

On July 7, David Santiago, 59, of Little Egg Harbor, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct outside of The Wine Shoppe. Mr. Santiago was seen openly drinking alcohol, and after being intoxicated was aggressive toward others, according to the press release. He was taken to Ocean Medical Center in Brick for treatment after his arrest.

