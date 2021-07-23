Two school boards enter shared services agreement

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant School District Board of Education has entered into a shared services agreement with the Bay Head Board of Education to provide the services of its school business administrator to the neighboring district for the 2021-2022 school year.

According to the document approved by the boards at their meetings this month, the annual fee to be paid by the Bay Head School District to the Point Pleasant School District is $60,000. The agreement takes effect Aug. 1 and runs through June 30, 2022, at which time it will be reviewed by both parties.

“It is a great opportunity for both towns. It’s a great opportunity for Bay Head to save money and for Point Boro to get money back into their budget,” Business Administrator Steve Corso told The Ocean Star.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new agreement will add to the number of shared services the district has with neighboring municipalities, including with Lavallette for cafeteria and transportation services.

Among the services to be provided by Mr. Corso and Christina Fessler, accounting supervisor, to the Bay Head School District will be assistance in the preparation of the annual school budget; accurate and detailed accounts of all financial transactions; working with the superintendent in projecting facility needs; developing educational standards for the building and equipment; preparing cost data; cooperating with and acting as liaison to the architect and construction supervisor during construction programs; attending board meetings and much more.

“Bay Head has had a shared service with Lavallette for years for the services of Pat Christopher as business administrator and it has worked out wonderfully. Ms. Christopher advised us in the beginning of 2021 that she would like to cease the shared service and take a step back and focus solely on Lavallette,” Bay Head Board of Education President Shannon Curtis told The Ocean Star.

“She has graciously stayed to guide some big construction projects that we have going on through August and the shared service with the Boro will start Aug. 1, so there will be some overlap for a seamless transition.

“We are very excited to have a shared service for a business administrator with Point Boro. Steve Corso and his team are going to do an excellent job. Bay Head already has a shared service with the Boro for technology and we have had nothing but a positive working relationship with them.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.