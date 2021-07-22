WALL TOWNSHIP – A structure fire at a home on Belmar Boulevard is being investigated by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office after the death of an individual who was found in the residence.

At approximately 3:12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, the Wall Township Police Department responded to a structure fire at 3118 Belmar Boulevard, according to Christopher Swendeman, a public information officer for the Prosecutor’s Office. First responders found one individual in the home, who was taken to Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center and pronounced deceased at 4:23 p.m.

The victim has been identified as Larry Caporoso, 62, by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Glendola Fire Company, South Wall Fire Company, Wall Fire Company, Wall Township Fire Marshal’s Office Wall Township Police, Wall EMS, Wall First Aid Squad, Wall Community First Aid Squad, Neptune Fire Department Neptune City Fire Department, Spring Lake Fire Department along with the Monmouth County Fire Marshal’s Office and Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office responded to the fire.

