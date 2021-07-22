New playground at Pleasure Park opened

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The new playground at Pleasure Park was officially opened by borough officials on Friday, July 16.

“The park equipment that was replaced was 20-plus years old and had some broken pieces. Given the age of it, and replacement parts not an option, we decided to replace it in its entirety,” Borough Administrator Christine Riehl told The Ocean Star.

“We solicited designs and costs from several different manufacturers and decided on a nautical theme for the park. We selected MRC as our vendor for the equipment, and Rubbercycle as the vendor for the surfacing.”

According to Ms. Riehl, the old equipment was removed and the site excavated in preparation of the new items.

“We replaced with equipment geared to two age groups, 5 to 12, and 2 to 5 year olds. We had installed the powerscape tower structure, the little clipper structure, and two sets of swings for each age group,” she said.

“Underneath all that we installed 8,300 square feet of rubberbond safety surfacing. Also installed was a new water fountain that is ADA compliant. We ordered our equipment in February, and were delighted to have it finished and opened in time for our summer park program.”

According to Ms. Riehl, being a longtime customer of MRC helped save the borough thousands of dollars when it came to the project.

“As a long term customer of MRC [they installed the original equipment we removed], they gave us installation for free, saving the town nearly $18,000,” she said. “Our Department of Public Works did an outstanding job removing the old equipment, preparing the park for installation, and making sure everything was neat, operating and clean thereafter.

“Additional items I am working on include new safety surfacing underneath the other swings and climbers in the park, to replace the old fibar, and lastly, I contracted with Burke Environmental, a landscaper, to cut back and prune all vegetation along the fences on both sides of the park.

“Currently the trees and shrubs are roughly 8 feet to 10 feet in height, and so thick you cannot see the park from the street. All shrubbery will be cut to the fence height of 4 feet, and trees pruned and cut back to 8 feet in height.”

