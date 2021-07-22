Lawrence A. Brattlof

Lawrence A. Brattlof, of Sea Girt, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center under hospice care with family by his side. He was 91 years young.

Larry was born and raised in Summit before moving to Sea Girt 60 years ago. He graduated from Summit High School

