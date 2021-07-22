Elksfest event returning to Point Beach

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — After a two-year absence, Point Pleasant Elks Lodge 1698’s annual Elksfest, formerly known as Oktoberfest, will return to the borough, thanks to a vote by the borough council on Tuesday night.

The council unanimously approved the lodge’s application for a social affairs permit to hold the event on Sept. 18, the same day as the annual Festival of the Sea hosted by the Point Pleasant Beach Chamber of Commerce.

Also approved was the chamber’s application for a social affairs permit authorizing it to host a wine garden during the festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Elks event was held outside the borough, in neighboring Point Pleasant for the past two years.

The July 20 vote marked a successful effort by borough officials and law enforcement leaders to work with the two organizations on a compromise, after Police Chief Joseph A. Michigan initially denied a permit for the Elks event for the third consecutive time.

Mayor Paul M. Kanitra praised the compromise and those involved in reaching it.

“I am proud of everybody for coming together on this issue,” the mayor said. “I think this is exactly how government should operate … it should be an open discussion and people should be able to vent their concerns and everybody should be able to listen and propose solutions and that is what happened here and it was a group effort.”

Mayor Kanitra said that concessions were made by the Elks and the Chamber of Commerce, “and the result is that we are able to maintain an important town tradition going back decades.”

Chief Michigan addressed compromises during Tuesday’s meeting.

“During the last council meeting, and after a short recess at that meeting, I was asked by Councilmembers [Douglas R. ] Vitale, [Andy] Cortes, [Caryn S.] Byrnes and [Robert A.] Santanello to sit down with the Elks and Chamber of Commerce to see if a compromise could be reached,” he said in his report. “I agreed and we met in the following days. I am pleased to report that a consensus was reached by all parties.”

The police chief said that Carol Vaccaro, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, agreed to reduce the number of seafood festival vendors “substantially,” a change that he said will reduce the size of crowds on the western end of the borough, where the Elks Lodge is located.

“Tents will now be positioned on one side of the street for the entire layout of the seafood festival,” he said.

For their part, the Elks agreed to cap the number of guests for their Elksfest event as well as limit sales of certain alcoholic drinks, the chief said. They will also hire additional officers for security.

The chief added his personal thanks to council members for “orchestrating a compromise everyone would be comfortable with.”

If the agreements of both organizations are implemented as promised, Chief Michigan said, the police department believes that the safety and security concerns initially expressed about the two simultaneous events will have been satisfied.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.