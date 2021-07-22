Beach alum tapped for Vermont Agricultural Hall of Fame

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Point Pleasant Beach High School alum Caleb Fisher will be inducted into the Vermont Agricultural Hall of Fame later this fall. Mr. Fisher, a 2003 graduate, will be honored as the 2021 Emerging Leader during a luncheon scheduled in September.

Mr. Fisher, owner of Rusty Bird Farm in Walden, Vermont, has deep roots in the borough as his family has been here for generations. His mother, Kristine Tooker, is a retired PPBHS teacher and former councilwoman; his aunt owns a storefront on Arnold Avenue, which was built by her great-grandfather; and his uncle owns Rosie’s Pizza on Bay Avenue.

“I had actually never heard of the Vermont Agricultural Hall of Fame before, so it was a surprise,” Mr. Fisher said. “I came up to Vermont for college and kind of got introduced to some different ways of thinking, and just seeing people living differently up here turned me onto simple living in general.

“I didn’t actually set out to be a farmer. It was just more kind of homesteading and providing for myself and the farm just kind of developed out of that. I knew I still had to work. I knew I still had to make money somehow, and it is something I enjoy.”

According to a press release, “Emerging Leader Caleb Fisher of Walden has worked very hard in a short time to build a farm from scratch after graduating from Sterling College in 2007. Since then, Caleb has embraced true organic farming principles to thoughtfully manage the soil while continuously staying up to date on new innovations and techniques.”

“Caleb works to connect with the community through local Farmers Markets and farm CSA’s [Community Supported Agriculture shares] where he has grown into a much-loved vendor. His true spirit shines through with his eagerness to drop whatever is at hand to help a neighbor in need. Caleb is quickly becoming a pillar of the Walden community; Vermont is lucky to have him and his farm reside here.”

“The farm started in 2012 and my wife [Jen Jones] and I run it. Our goal is to grow really high-quality produce and stay small and keep it manageable for the two of us with just a little hired help,” Mr. Fisher told The Ocean Star.

“We started out selling at farmers markets and now we have a 48-person CSA. It has always been important to us to be on a small scale because we really get to know our customers and we just aim to always have really high quality, fresh products.”

