Stolen car found abandoned; three suspects arrested

BRICK TOWNSHIP — After an unoccupied stolen vehicle was discovered in the parking lot of the Ocean County Vocational Technical School on Chambers Bridge Road, the three suspects were arrested after surveillance found them walking on Route 88, heading into Lakewood.

The badly damaged gray Nissan Altima was discovered by special officer Vincent Sanzone at around 8:15 p.m on July 14 according to the press release. Ptl. Sanzone determined that the vehicle was one that was reported missing from Wildwood Crest. Shortly before it was discovered, New Jersey State Police got a call referring to an accident involving the gray Nissan.

Detective Brenden Barnes was able to determine the appearance of the suspects by video surveillance camera located at the Vo-Tech school. The suspects were seen abandoning the vehicle.

“Several eyewitnesses in the area provided the same physical and clothing description of the three suspects observed on the surveillance footage, as well as what direction they had been heading in on foot,” according to the Brick Police Department.

The three suspects, Anthony Young, 19 year olds of Cape May, Naishon Price, 18 years old, and Kandace Langford, 18 years old both from Wildwood were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property by Detectives Ryan Talty and Michael Bennett.

Langford was released on a summons. Young and Price were charged on a warrant and are both lodged in Ocean County Jail. The investigation is currently ongoing according to the press release.