John J. Carr, Jr., 56, of Brick, is so loved. He was loved thoroughly during his lifetime by friends, family and loved ones, too numerous to count. He is mourned profoundly since his passing at home on Sunday, July 18, 2021.
Born in Seaford, New York, John grew up fishing with his father
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe Now!
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Subscribe now —>
Not yet ready to subscribe?
No problem! Just register for our 14-day free trial, and enjoy digital access to exclusive local content, weekly e-Editions, extensive archives, and much, much more—with no credit card required! Register now —>