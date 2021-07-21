Improvements planned for Ocean Road Park in Heights

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The borough is taking a step forward in its plan to improve Bicentennial-Ocean Road Park, using grant money for a project that is to include tennis court resurfacing, ballfield improvements, handicap access work and for a sprinkler system.

At its meeting Monday night, the borough council authorized a contract in the amount of $24,700 with E2 Project Management LLC of Rockaway for engineering services that would include preparing design plans, bid documents, construction observation, as well as grant management together with the Monmouth County Park System. The money is to come from a 2018 Monmouth County Open Space Trust grant received in the amount of $298,450 for the total project.

“We had to resolve some deed issues with the park property, which has now been handled and we are able to move forward with the improvements,” Mayor Christopher Campion Jr. said.

