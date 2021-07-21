Hearing delayed on Brielle Public Library exit from county system

BRIELLE — The borough council has postponed a public hearing on a proposal to have the Brielle Public Library withdraw from the Monmouth County Library System. The hearing had been on the agenda for the Monday, July 19 council meeting.

“I think we should advise the public that there was a meeting between the [library] trustees, and members of the Monmouth County Library, and they have requested that we carry the hearing originally scheduled for this evening to a date no later than Aug. 9,” Borough Administrator Thomas F. Nolan advised the council, whose members agreed to postpone the hearing.

Mr. Nolan later said the hearing, which hasn’t been rescheduled yet, will most likely be held on Aug. 9, unless the local library trustees reach an agreement beforehand with the county library representatives.

In May, the council had announced that the borough is considering holding a voter referendum in November, asking residents if they want the Brielle Public Library to withdraw from the county system. The reason, according to the library trustees, is that they think the borough could provide residents with better services at lower cost if the library were to become independent.

Currently, the Brielle Public Library is not a branch of the county system, but rather a member, which means the borough owns the building at 610 South St. and its contents; hires the staff; and pays library taxes to the county for certain services provided.

The deadline for notifying the county commissioners that the borough wants the withdrawal question put on the November ballot is Aug. 16.

