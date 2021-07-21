Belmar’s‌ ‌John‌ ‌Walsh‌ ‌wins‌ ‌NJ‌ ‌‘Your‌ ‌ Voice,‌ ‌Your‌ ‌Shot’‌ ‌campaign‌

BELMAR — The state’s social media challenge to encourage residents to get vaccinated was won by Belmar’s resident funny man, John Walsh.

The 30-second video clip featuring individuals talking about why they got vaccinated, with a comedic twist, was announced on Monday by Gov. Phil Murphy during a coronavirus press briefing.

“John’s video, as well as the other finalist, the Blue Plate Special Bluegrass Band – Pat plays bass in that band – and Christian Castillo can be viewed at covid19.nj.gov/yourvoice. I want to thank each and every one of them, and I want to congratulate John and the other finalists. To them and everyone who participated and contributed, we say thank you,” the governor said.

The winning video, which was selected through public voting, includes young adults saying they received the vaccine for a host of reasons, including to go back to the gym, free beer and being able to take shots.

While the video was lighthearted, it aimed to focus on a serious topic: convincing younger individuals who are least likely to get the vaccine to get vaccinated.

“I watch the commercials that air on television and they have a very serious tone and if you are trying to reach a different generation or demographic, I find it better to have a light-hearted comedy aspect to it, while still imploring people to get vaccinated,” Mr. Walsh said. “Although some of our reasoning or our lines would be what some would say is superficial, don’t we all want to go back to normal life?”

Mr. Walsh said that the state plans to use the half-minute video as a commercial.

“It will be cool to see my video used in the statewide campaign to get people vaccinated,” he added.

According to the New Jersey Department of Health, of the 10,262,094 vaccine doses administered in New Jersey since December, only 14 percent have been administered to those between the ages of 18 and 29, which was dwarfed by the 29 percent of donses that have gone to those age 30 to 49, 27 percent to those age 50 to 64 and 18 percent to those age 65 to 79.

Follow local coronavirus news at: https://starnewsgroup.com/coronavirus/