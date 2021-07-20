Linda M. Stephens

Linda Marie Stephens, of Hobe Sound, Florida, 62, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Linda was born on May 15, 1959 in Pensacola, Florida to the late Alfred and Lillian Klim. She graduated from Toms River North High School and then Montclair State University with a BA
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
Subscribe Now!
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Subscribe now —>
Not yet ready to subscribe?
No problem! Just register for our 14-day free trial, and enjoy digital access to exclusive local content, weekly e-Editions, extensive archives, and much, much more—with no credit card required! Register now —>