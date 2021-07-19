Driver hits bicyclist on Princeton Avenue

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A motor vehicle traveling east on Princeton Avenue struck a bicyclist attempting to cross from the bike lane near Stoneham Drive. As the bicyclist attempted to cross the street from the Windward Beach side, the collision occurred, dislodging the person from the bicycle according to initial reports.

As a result of the collision, the driver Jennifer Amato, 41, and bicyclist Donovan Martinez, 18, both of Brick Township sustained injuries. The accident occured at around 3:10 p.m on Wednesday, July 14.

After Brick Township Police Department’s Patrol Units, Robert Wood Johnson Paramedics and Brick EMS responded to the scene, Mr. Martinez was determined to have sustained a head injury and internal damage. He was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center according to the press release.

As a result of the accident, traffic on Princeton was reduced to one lane for about two hours to allow the Brick Township Traffic Control Unit to investigate. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Anyone who may have more information on the accident should call Ptl. Daniel Fogarty at 732-262-1141.