Joan Eilbacher, age 93, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Born and raised in Elizabeth, she moved to the Jersey Shore in 1973, where she lived until 2001, when she moved to North Carolina. She lived in North Carolina until 2017 and resided in Pennsylvania from 2017 to 2018. She made her way back to the Jersey Shore, where she has lived ever since.

Joan worked as a Certified Home Health Aide for many years until her retirement, and found working in hospice especially rewarding.

Joan was a communicant of Church of the Epiphany in Brick. She was a self-made artist, an avid vegetable gardener, an exceptional sewer of clothing for her family and an awesome crafter. Joan had the opportunity to travel the world, accompanying her husband on his business trips. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her loving family, and being a mother to her six children.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Herbert, her infant son, John Joseph, her grandchildren, Christian Benedict and Stephani Reis, and her sisters, Trudy, Mary and Claire.

Surviving are her children, Jeanne Benedict and her husband, Bob, Donna Palmer and her husband, John, Thomas Eilbacher and his wife, Terry, Paul Eilbacher and his wife, Balinda, Terese Cohen and her husband, Russ and John Eilbacher and his wife, Sarah; her brother, Joseph Rothermund and his wife Rosemary, her sister, Agnes DeFranca, her eleven cherished grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Church of the Epiphany, Brick followed by the burial at St. Gertrude’s Cemetery, Colonia, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Art Department at Annunciation Catholic School, 246 East Main St., Havelock, North Carolina, 28532.

