Evelyn D. Erbe [Lyn] of Spring Lake died peacefully on June 14, 2021 at 96 years young.
Lyn was born September 26, 1924 in East Orange. She was married for 52 years to William J. Erbe Jr. [Bill] who predeceased her in 1999. She had four children, William E. Erbe [Bill] who predeceased her in 2015. Surviving sons Paul Erbe [Barbara] of South Dakota, Brian Erbe of Wall Township, and daughter Susan Berges [Robert] of Hawaii. As well as 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, whom she treasured.
Lyn was an Ophthalmologist Technician working locally for over 30 years. She was a member of the Spring Lake Historical Society. She could be found gardening and decorating her home. Lyn enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, laughing, singing and dancing. She especially enjoyed traveling across the country to visit family and spending her last days in Hawaii.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Margaret’s Church in Spring Lake on Tuesday, July 27 at 10:30 a.m. Laying to rest at St. Catherine’s Cemetery. A private celebration will be held after.
In lieu of flowers a memorial donation can be made to Navian Hawaii, 860 Iwilei Road
Honolulu, HI 96817 or http://www.navianhawaii.org.
