Elizabeth Bronk Hawn Tyson, a resident of Bay Head for 69 years, passed away on July 8 at her winter home in Hightstown. She was 100.



“Libby” was born in Albany, New York, to Sarah Powell Hawn and Orra Frost Hawn on June 25, 1921. She attended the Albany Academy for Girls and, after graduating from Wheaton College in Norton, Mass., worked at J. Walter Thompson in New York. There she met James L. Tyson, the market research director at Time-Life International, and, after their marriage in 1952, moved to Darien, Connecticut. The Tysons have kept a summer home in Bay Head since 1916.



Ms. Tyson was a founding partner of Gallery Antiques in Darien and was active with the Darien Community Association, Parent Teachers Association, the Representative Town Meeting, Red Cross and the Junior Leagues of Albany, Stamford, Norwalk and Washington, D.C., where she lived from 1982 until 1988. Mr. Tyson passed away at their home in Darien in 2006.



In 2008, Ms. Tyson moved to the Meadow Lakes community in Hightstown, near Bay Head.



Ms. Tyson was a member of the Bay Head Yacht Club and Noroton Yacht Club. She is survived by three children, Katherine Bronk Tyson McCrae of Evanston, Ill., Elizabeth Tyson Sexton of Reno, Nevada and James Levering Tyson Jr. of Bethesda, Md; and nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



A memorial service will be held at the Bay Head Chapel at 442 Main Ave. in Bay Head, N.J. on July 31.



Donations can be made in memory of Elizabeth H. Tyson to the Meadow Lakes Employee Education Fund, payable to Meadow Lakes Forum, with a memo denoting the Education Award Fund, 82 Meadow Lakes, Hightstown, N.J. 08520.