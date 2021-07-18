Edward J. Cavanagh

Edward Cavanagh, 75, of Wall Township passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune with his loving family by his side.

Edward was born and raised on Staten Island, New York. He was a graduate of Xavier High School, NYC and attended CCNY. After college Edward became a member of Local 14 Crane Operators Union and would be a part of Local 14 until his retirement in 2011. Edward and his family moved to Wall Township in 1985. He was an avid golfer and was an overall golf enthusiast. He loved to golf all over New Jersey but found his “Golf Mecca” at Pinehurst Country Club in North Carolina, where he would become a member in 2008. Edward also loved walking his “grand-dogs” around Divine Park in Spring Lake and enjoying the beach in Sea Girt.

Edward was predeceased by his parents Lawton and Mary Ann Cavanagh. He is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Susan [nee Maiorano] Cavanagh; his loving children Renee Cavanagh of Seattle, Washington, Sean Cavanagh and his wife Tara of Point Pleasant, and Leigh Cavanagh of Spring Lake. Edward was the cherished grandfather of recently born Nils Cavanagh. He is also survived by his brother James Cavanagh of Alexandria, Virginia, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to attend visitations on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. There will also be a visitation on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 11 am. at which time the funeral service will begin. Cremation will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to youthoncourse.org. To send condolences to the family please visit http://www.orenderfamilyhome. net.