Senior Services welcomes residents at park luncheon

POINT PLEASANT — Riverfront Park was the scene of a special event Tuesday as Point Pleasant Senior Services welcomed back dozens of the municipality’s senior residents for an afternoon of socialization, lunch and more.

On July 13, Mayor Robert Sabosik and Councilmembers William Borowsky and Charlene Archer joined Point Pleasant Seniors at Riverfront Park for a lunch party that was donated by Complete Care of Laurelton.

“It was a really nice event. The seniors are so happy to be out and doing things again,” Ms. Archer told The Ocean Star.

“They were the ones who were really locked in and had nothing to do and were really feeling the effects of the whole pandemic, being in the house all that time and not socializing.

“I can tell you the atmosphere was incredible. They were so excited to be out and about again and doing things in the community again. It was really a nice event.”

In addition to the cuisine and socialization, Detective Michelle Hill was on hand to talk about the Point Pleasant Police Department’s Operation Reassurance program, where officers check in on seniors who are vulnerable and living alone.

“It was very well attended. Everybody had a great time,” Borough Administrator Frank Pannucci Jr. told The Ocean Star.

Similar programming will continue throughout the month with another event planned for Tuesday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Riverfront Park, where attendees will be able to enjoy pizza, games and ice cream. A third program will be held Tuesday, July 27, also from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Riverfront Park, and will include bingo, snacks and music. For more information or assistance, call 732-810-5890.

“We’re having other events over at Riverfront Park and are going to utilize that venue because it is such a pretty place, being on the water, so we want to enjoy that, plus we want to be outside as much as possible for the seniors,” Ms. Archer said.

“We are trying to get them doing more things, which I think they need. We all need that in the community right now, getting outside and doing things and socializing again, and this is a good way to start.”

