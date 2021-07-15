School district seeking legal services

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant School District Board of Education is in the midst of securing new legal services following the resignation of longtime board attorney Viola S. Lordi.

Business Administrator Steve Corso updated the RFP to solicit new proposals to cover the balance of the current contract from Aug. 1, 2021 through Jan. 31, 2022, as well as to obtain optional year pricing. While no action was taken, a special meeting was held July 6 to conduct interviews.

“We did get eight firms who applied to be school attorney. The school attorney we are looking for would deal with student related matters, special education, personnel, negotiations and other general legal services like contract law and stuff like that, so we did receive eight proposals,” Mr. Corso told The Ocean Star.

“The board did interview four of those attorneys and the board will be taking action at this upcoming meeting [Monday, July 19] to appoint one of those four attorneys.”

Ms. Lordi is a shareholder in the Employment Law and Administrative Law & Governmental Agencies groups at Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. She is a long-time advisor for public, private and independent schools, and institutions of higher education, according to her profile on the firm’s website. She was first hired by the district in 2014.

Ms. Lordi received her Bachelor of Arts from Douglass Residential College, Rutgers University; her Master of Arts and Master of Education from Teacher College, Columbia University; and her Doctor of Law from Rutgers University School of Law.

Prior to joining Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer in 1986, Ms. Lordi served as a Special Assistant United States Attorney in the Civil Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey, and was appointed by the New Jersey Supreme Court to serve as a member of its Committee on the Unauthorized Practice of Law in January 2019.

“It has been a privilege to work with the board of education and with each of you,” she recently told board members.

