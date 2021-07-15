Point Beach seeks state aid for road improvements

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Borough Council has approved the submission of a New Jersey Department of Transportation Fiscal Year 2022 Municipal Aid Program grant application to help support roadway projects in the municipality.

“Every year the municipality submits for federal funding for Municipal Aid for road projects. This year for the 2022 funding round we are applying for road improvements to Dartmouth Avenue, Richard Avenue and Arbutus Avenue, as our first priority,” Borough Administrator Christine Riehl shared with The Ocean Star.

“This will include, but not be limited to handicapped curbs and ramps and road resurfacing. Our application was submitted, and funding awards will be announced in the late this year or early next year.

“Our second priority for funding, should the first round be successful, is for the bike system phase 1, sharrow project. The sharrows are an on street pavement marking used to denote travel lanes that are shared by bicycle and vehicular traffic. It is to alert vehicular traffic of the potential presence of bicyclists, and to alert bike traffic that they are supposed to travel on the roadway, not the sidewalk.”

According to Ms. Riehl, the borough also submitted a Local Aid Infrastructure Fund [LAIF]/ Discretionary application for the bike system phase 1 sharrow project “in case NJDOT doesn’t award the borough both priorities for 2022 Municipal Aid,” which she added was the “NJDOT’s suggestion.”

Mayor Paul Kanitra was pleased with the submission of the grant application.

“That is something that we do every single year. Every year the borough engineer gives the borough administrator the streets he believes are the best candidates for the grant monies,” he told The Ocean Star.

“It gives the borough an opportunity to target some really dilapidated streets with grant monies that keep it from being a cost burden on our residents and taxpayers.”

