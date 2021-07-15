Patrick J. Palumbo

By
Star News Group Staff
-
Patrick J. Palumbo, age 78, passed away on July 14, 2021, at Ocean Medical Center.

Born in Neptune, Mr. Palumbo resided in Point Pleasant for many years before moving to Brick three years ago. Mr. Palumbo proudly served his country in the United States Army. Prior to his retirement, he worked for the

