Borough leaders address recent storm response

POINT PLEASANT — Borough officials and local first response leaders are discussing the impact recent weather events have had on the municipality.

“We have gotten a heavy amount of rainfall in a very short period of time and when that happens that water cannot drain so everybody from Bay Head to Point Pleasant Beach to Point Pleasant Boro to Brick Township to parts of Toms River, Mantoloking, Lavallette, are all faced with the same issues right now with these torrential downpours,” Borough Administrator Frank Pannucci Jr. told The Ocean Star.

“When the water comes down like that there is nowhere for it to go. These last few storms have not been our typical storms, these were tropical storms that caused significant impact. These were significant weather events.

“Thankfully we have some fantastic volunteers and our wonderful police department who are able to make sure the town can still function and operate when a severe storm like that does happen.”

Chief Andrew J. Welsh spoke about the response the Point Pleasant First Aid Squad has undertaken due to the recent weather events.

“We have been out assisting emergency management and the CERT Team as well as the police department with some power outage responses and some roadway flooding, things like that,” he said. “It seems to be like every other day we are out assisting with something.”

Chief Robert Lokerson spoke about action the Point Pleasant Police Department has taken.

“To my knowledge we had some reported power outages, no major incidents to include accidents that were related to the storm and the areas of town which normally flood had minor flooding,” he said.

Mayor Robert Sabosik told The Ocean Star the borough will continue to look at different avenues to help alleviate issues experienced due to both minor and significant weather events.

“I think like the surrounding towns Point Pleasant is experiencing a host of problems, one the problems that 10 inches of rain creates flash flooding. We have done a significant amount of roadwork to mitigate some of this but we have a few other projects we have to continue to do,” he said.

