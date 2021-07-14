BY LAUREN DOHERTY

No summer on the Jersey Shore would be complete without a wealth of activities for all to enjoy. You can spend the morning parasailing along the coast, soaring through the air and dipping your toes into the cool Atlantic Ocean, and the afternoon hiking through nearby trails, discovering an abundance of unique wildlife.

Stay local or take a day trip to a nearby town to enjoy your favorite outdoor activities and summer weather. It may also be the perfect time to pick up a new skill, like scuba diving or kayaking, to highlight your 2021 season. No matter your interests, Monmouth and Ocean counties are ready to provide the best summer experience possible.

SAILING

Belmar Parasail, 608 River Road, Belmar Marina, is a family-owned and operated business providing the ultimate high-flying destination, taking you 500 feet above the Atlantic Ocean.

belmarparasail.com

732-681-UFLY

Point Pleasant Parasail, 81 Inlet Drive, Point Pleasant Beach, takes you high in the sky at 500 feet to beat that summer heat seven days a week, weather permitting. Book a trip for a day of family fun.

pointpleasantparasail.com

732-714-2FLY

Beach Haven Parasail, 2702 Long Beach Blvd., Bay Haven Marina, Beach Haven Gardens, brings you up to 500 feet above the bay as you fly high over LBI and enjoy the breathtaking views.

bhparasail.com

609-389-3947

Seaside Sailing, 12 Lake Drive, Island Heights, offers morning, afternoon and sunset cruises along the Barnegat Bay from June to October. Join Capt. Mike and Capt. Diane who would love to take you on their beloved sailboat, Express Mail, for a three-hour cruise.

seasidesailing.com

732-830-9285

New Jersey Sailing School & Charter, Pier 281 Marina, 281 Princeton Ave., Brick, offers up a plethora of sailing programs and opportunities from basic to advanced ASA-certified sailing courses to junior programs, private lessons, sailing adventures and charters or boat rentals. The school offers something for everyone looking to take on the sea.

njsailingschool.com

732-295-3450

SEAS Monmouth, Sandy Hook and Raritan Bay, was founded to promote and encourage small-craft sailing activity as recreation and sport by providing low-cost, learn-to-sail programs and encouraging relationships among all persons interested in sailing craft and water safety. SEAS Monmouth offers basic sailing courses, foundation skills, skipper development, educational resources and much more.

sailseas.com/Monmouth

732-822-9910

Barnegat Bay Sailing School, Cedar Creek Marina, 100 Harbor Inn Road, Bayville, is a small sailing school offering courses to those of all ability levels. The cool sea breeze, calm bay water, and close proximity to Long Beach Island make for an ideal sailing or sailboat chartering experience.

sailingnj.com

732-269-4778

Beach Hut Sailing Adventures and Sailboat Charters, Ocean Gate Yacht Basin, 65 Bayview Ave., Bayville, offers private charters for all persons and occasions on the 39 foot sloop boat, Innamorata.

beachutsailingadventures.com

732-761-5574

SCUBA DIVING

Divers Two, The Dive Center for the Jersey Shore, 1 Main St., Avon-by-the-Sea, is a full-service dive center that offers dive equipment, training, area orientation, shore diving, inlet diving, boat diving, trips, education and advanced courses.

diverstwo.com

732-776-7755

Pro Divers, 208 Broadway, Point Pleasant Beach, welcomes divers of all skill levels with classes, advanced training, trips and all the needed gear for your dive. The Pro Divers community wants you to love diving as much as they do.

prodivenj.com

732-775-8292

Gypsy Blood Divers, Southside Marina, 311 Channel Dr., Point Pleasant Beach, offers a full-service dive-charter operation. A 50-foot Evans custom dive boat is the ideal choice for divers of all abilities.

gypsyblooddive.com

973-049-4599

FISHING

Queen Mary, 415 Broadway, Point Pleasant Beach, invites all to fish aboard the “Queen of the Fleet,” offering fishing trips departing daily. Limited passenger count of 45 people on open boat fishing trips.

njqueenmary.com

732-899-3766

Miss Belmar Princess, 905 Route 35, Belmar, has been in business for over 76 years and sails daily for stripers, blues, fluke and sea bass. Spend the day at sea on the Miss Belmar Princess or the Royal Miss Belmar, which are both ideal for all of your deep-sea fishing needs.

missbelmar.com

732-681-6866

Bogan’s Deep Sea Fishing Center, 800 Ashley Ave., Brielle, is run by the Bogan family, who have operated New Jersey’s largest fleet of deep-sea fishing boats for over 80 years.

bogansbasin.com

732-528-5014

Gambler Fishing, 59 Inlet Dr., Point Pleasant Beach, has been family-owned and operated since 1949, with fishing excursions for the whole family and a team of captains and crew who are happy to assist both beginners and experts. The Gambler offers half-day fluke fishing and night fishing.

gamblerfishing.net

732-295-7569

Blue Chip Sportfishing, 311 Channel Dr., Point Pleasant Beach, has over 35 years of experience in New Jersey charter fishing and can customize your fishing trip to meet your needs. It offers standard inshore and offshore fishing charters and two special-value charters for a full-blown offshore shark charter and a half-day family-and-friends deep-sea fishing trip.

bluechipsportfishing.com

732-539-7911

Norma-K III Fishing, Ken’s Landing Marina, 35 Broadway, Point Pleasant Beach, is led by captains Matt Sosnowski and Kevin Erickson who compliment their experience with technology and comfort in order to bring you the best possible deep-sea fishing experience. The Norma-K III boat is your go-to boat for all your deep sea fishing adventures.

normakfishing.com

732-899-8868

Big Kid Sportfishing, Belmar Marina, offers the best sportfishing and diving off the Northeast coast. Join Capt. Nick Caruso and crew for deep-sea and sportfishing. Whether the trip is inshore or offshore, it’s sure to be exciting.

bigkidsportfishing.com

1-800-836-TUNA

Shore Catch Guide Service’s custom fleet of boats run from Sandy Hook, Manasquan Inlet and Barnegat Bay with a guide service that brings you to the fish from guided beach and jetty trips to boat charters. Shore Catch is New Jersey’s premier saltwater fly and light-tackle guide service.

shorecatch.com

732-600-3297

Fat Cat Sport Fishing, 302 S Concourse, Neptune City, offers fishing charters and trips from Belmar both inshore and offshore. FAT CAT is a 34-foot catamaran craft that cuts through rough water with outstanding performance and stability.

njfatcat.com

732-889-4253

MOTOR BOAT RENTALS

Aqua Rentz Boat Rentals, Ocean Beach Marina, Lavallette, has a great lineup of powerboats to cruise, fish, and enjoy the water. Powerboat options include bowriders, center consoles, and pontoon boats that can accommodate up to 10 passengers. Half-day, full-day and multi-day rentals are available.

aquarentz.com

732-597-1957

Benchmark Boat Rentals, 664 Princeton Ave, Brick, offers boat rentals from Benchmark Marine Basin, which has direct access to the Metedeconk River, and includes all the benefits of inshore boating along the Barnegat Bay. You can show up at the dock, go boating, come back and walk away. No cleaning, no maintenance, no hassles and no worries.

benchmarkboatrentals.com

732-387-7409

BIKING

Shore Riders Bike Rentals, 421 River Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, invites all to check out the Jersey Shore on one of their bikes. Weekend visitors can rent a bike and head to the beach local-style.

facebook.com/shoreriders

732-595-2453

Pedal Away Bike Rental, 1308 Third Ave., Spring Lake, offers bike rentals to explore the Jersey Shore on beach cruisers.

732-902-2838

Pedego Spring Lake, 217 Jersey Ave., Spring Lake, offers electric bike rentals in pedal, premium-electric and tandem-electric bike styles, available to be rented for the week, by the day or by the hour. Explore all that Spring Lake has to offer on a relaxing Pedego electric bike rental, a bike that goes farther and faster.

pedegoelectricbikes.com

732-201-4117

HIKING

Allaire State Park, 4263 Atlantic Ave., Wall Township, is a 3,200-acre park maintained by the New Jersey Division of Parks and Forestry. It is best known for its historic 19th-century iron-making town, Allaire Village, and the Pine Creek Railroad. The Manasquan River, which flows through the park, provides habitat for more than 200 species of wildlife, trees, and plants.

njparksandforests.org/parks/allairestatepark.html

732-938-2371

Cattus Island County Park, 1170 Cattus Island Boulevard, Toms River, spans 530 acres with seven miles of trails for your hiking pleasure. The trails allow hikers to enjoy many lovely vistas of Barnegat Bay. The main trail leads to the beach for another scenic trail route.

oceancountyparks.org

732-270-6960

Hartshorne Woods Park, 307 Navesink Ave., Atlantic Highlands, is a hilly, forested 794-acre site that overlooks the Navesink River and is known for its challenging trail system and scenic views. A popular park for area hikers, bicyclists and outdoor enthusiasts.

monmouthcountyparks.com

732-842-0336

Clayton Park, 202 Davis Station Road, Cream Ridge, is a rustic 450-acre site that is known for its stately stands of red and white oak, beech, ash and birch trees. The tranquil, wooded property is home to nearly six miles of forested, hilly trails and is a popular destination for bicyclists, hikers and equestrians.

monmouthcountyparks.com

609-259-5794

Shark River Park, 101 Schoolhouse Road, Wall Township, is a 946-acre park offering picnic areas, a playground, and 8.27 miles of hiking trails. Its waterways, sandy hills and trails attract hikers in the summer, and cross-country skiers and ice skaters in the winter.

monomouthcountyparks.com

732-922-4080

PADDLING & KAYAKING

Paddle Out, 537 East Main St., Manasquan, is open seven days a week through Labor Day and offers kayak and stand-up paddle rentals and lessons, as well as kids classes.

paddleoutmanasquan.com

732-223-3131

The Endless SUP Company, 809 Main St., Belmar, has summer locations at the Belmar Marina, Manasquan and Red Bank to provide all your stand-up paddling needs. They offer SUP yoga, rentals, lessons, group paddles, special needs paddle lessons, SUP with your pup and more, all along the calm waters of the Shark River.

endlesssupcompany.com

848-404-9033

Coastline Adventures, 440 Rt. 35 N, Seneca Dunes, Brick, celebrates 26 years in business and offers surf, bodyboard and stand-up paddleboard camps and lessons to guests of all ages and abilities.

njsurfschool.com

732-300-5115

Summertime Surf, L Street & Route 35, Belmar, offers private surf lessons, kids’ surf camps, a surfing team, a women’s surf weekend, and SUP lessons and tours through the Paddle Clubhouse at the Manasquan River Narrows. Summertime Surf has locations in Asbury Park, Bradley Beach, Belmar, Point Pleasant and on the Manasquan River.

summertimesurf.com

732-599-2700

Midstream Rental, 799 Rt. 70 E., Brick, offers kayak and paddleboard/SUP rentals and SUP yoga. Those with fishing licenses can enjoy freshwater or saltwater kayak fishing that is available in the area, as well as crabbing from the kayak.

midstreamrental.wixsite.com

732-600-6834

Yakkity Yaks Kayaks, serves the barrier island from Mantoloking to Seaside Park and offers rentals and sales of sit-on-top kayaks featuring Ocean Kayak brand and stand-up paddle boards, with courteous service and prompt delivery included.

yakskayakrental.com

732-830-1835