1 of 6

BELMAR — The 34th annual New Jersey Sand Castle Contest brought teams of sand artists to the Belmar beachfront on Wednesday morning and afternoon.

This year’s fun in the sand was sponsored by D’Jais Bar and Grill, located across the street on Ocean Avenue, Ocean Health Initiatives and the meal prep delivery service Eat Clean Bro.

ADVERTISEMENT

The top prize in this year’s contest went to defending titleholders, the Bikini Boys, with their Finding Nemo themed creation. The Seaside Heights-based team is comprised of Tom Oldewurtel, Larry Watkins and Dave Bobal.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

[more_belmar_nw]

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.