Walter “Wally” Jude Canzonier, 85, of Manasquan, died on Monday, June 21, 2021, after suffering a stroke and subsequent illnesses over the past decade.

Walter was born on February 6, 1936, in New Brunswick to parents Joseph and Mary [Patterson] Canzonier. The eldest of his siblings, he is survived by his brother James Canzonier and his wife Margaret [Peggy] of Point Pleasant Beach, and was predeceased by his brother Peter Canzonier, and his sister Mary Jo and her husband, Charles Read. “Uncle Wally” is survived by nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and -nephews of Nevada, New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts. Attentive to family history, Walter was ceaselessly interested in the lives of his family members and close family friends, including his Patterson cousins and the Maraziti family, especially his dear and devoted friend Frances [Maraziti] Drew, who advocated and cared for Walter tirelessly in his latter years.

Walter attended St. Peter’s College in Jersey City and pursued graduate study in the Department of Zoology at Rutgers University from 1957-1964. As a scientist, he conducted laboratory and field research in molluscan physiology and pathology and field studies of estuarine dynamics, with emphasis on pollution impacts and resource productivity. He focused on applied research related to shellfish sanitation, with special emphasis on uptake and recovery-attrition of microbial and chemical contaminants. His professional experience included managing policy development for commercial utilization of wild and cultured shellfish stocks, the design and construction of marine research and bivalve culture and processing facilities, and the development and application of culture technology for the production of clams, mussels and oysters, and microalgae used as shellfish feeds. He was a technical consultant to public agencies in the United States, Canada, Italia and Ireland on various issues related to shellfish sanitation, resource management and aquaculture development as well as to seafood production and processing industries. Walter was a lecturer in aquaculture and marine science courses at the Universita di Padova and professional development courses for veterinarians at the Universita di Milano and the Camera di Commercio di Venezia. Over the years, Walter was associated with the Department of Oyster Culture, Cook College, Rutgers University; the UNESCO Division of Marine Science, Paris; the Coastal Resources Applied Research Laboratory, Chioggia, Italia; the Istituto di Biologia Marina, Venezia; and, above all the Haskin Shellfish Research Laboratory of Rutgers’ New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station.

For decades he was dedicated to the scientists and graduate students there, and to the oystermen of the Delaware Bay. Walter published more than 50 scientific, technical and popular publications on molluscan biology and culture, the marine environment and public health aspects of seafood production. A founding member of the New Jersey Aquaculture Association, he served as its president for nearly a decade. At its 102nd Annual Meeting, the National Shellfisheries Association honored Walter with the David C. Wallace Award for promoting “understanding, knowledge and cooperation among industry members, the academic community and government.”

Walter was an unconventional character who applied the same eclectic approach to social issues and interpersonal relationships as he did to science. He regaled everyone with a plenitude of linguistic, historic and scientific information, the provenance and relevancy of which were, at any moment, “more or less considerably but not necessarily quite,” to use nomenclature of his devising. A remarkable sense of humor combined with his scientific training manifested in professional and personal absurdities [like wearing on his head a brown paper bag replete with hand-scrawled captions written in Latin, Italian and English] designed for amusement and continuous informal experimentation on human interaction and behavior. He relished provoking and observing the varieties of human responses to his every jest and gesture. A tall, trim, dark-haired man famous for his combover, Walter dubbed himself and corresponded with others alternately as “TSFRHGBMR,” or “the short, fat, red-haired guy from the banks of the Maurice River,” and exhorted one and all to “Keep your eye on the garugala.” Ciao, Wally!

Extended family thank especially his caregiver, his niece, and a dear friend for their care and advocacy these last ten years. A gathering will take place at a later date.