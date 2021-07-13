John P. ‘Jack’ McKeown

By
Star News Group Staff
-
89 views

John P. “Jack” McKeown, 79, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away suddenly on Friday, July 9, 2021 at home.
Known to all as Jack, he grew up in East Orange, attending East Orange High School before obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree from Rutgers University. In the late 1960s he entered the emerging

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.