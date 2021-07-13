Elizabeth Giardina Preston, of Wall Township, left this world in much the fashion as she lived it, with fireworks exploding overhead, making sure we all took note on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

As everyone who knew her can attest, Liz was never one to shy away from the loud, the colorful or the sparkly.

She passed away with her beloved husband Scott, her treasured son, Tyler and her younger sister, Katherine by her side and with her closest confidants, the Party of Five, attending to her.

Liz was born in Point Pleasant and lived most of her life as a Jersey girl, with a short dalliance in Florida, which led her to discover her second home, The Florida Keys.

During her life, she raised over 40 million dollars as the mid-Atlantic director for the JDRF and used the knowledge she learned there to assist on many non-profit committee events. It was her marriage to Scott, her husband and best friend of 22 1/2 years and her mothering of Tyler, her 18 year old son, that centered her world. Her family was everything. Cooking was her passion and we all gotta share virtually as she showcased her amazing creations online.

As far as hobbies, Liz loved wine and song. Give the girl a live band and a drink and that famous huge smile and booming laugh would be on display. She also loved reading and discussing politics, as evidenced by her participation in many online groups dedicated to these pursuits. She had recently rededicated herself to her pursuit of art, painting gorgeous bottles with beautiful designs. Add in gardening and her two cats, and you’ve got a delighted Liz.

Liz was a dedicated wife, mother and friend who would fight for you and always push you to be your very best. Her favorite quote was “Time is precious. Waste it wisely.”

She is survived by her loving husband, Scott, her devoted son, Tyler, her two sisters, Katherine Wojciechowski [Jarek] and Dr. Jennifer Giardina [Charles] and her nephews Joseph and Evan Wojciechowski. She is predeceased by her adored parents, Joseph and Beatrice Giardina.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Visitation on Saturday, July 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of her Memorial Service at 4 p.m. at the O’Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Route 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the gofundme Liz’s Legacy of Love which will benefit Tyler’s college fund.

For more information or to send condolences please visit http://www.obrienfuneralhome. com.