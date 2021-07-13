Donald H. Lane Jr.

By
Star News Group Staff
-
78 views

Donald “Jesse” H. Lane, Jr., 74, of Lakewood passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at Complete Care at Green Acres, Toms River.

A graduate of Monmouth University, he was born in Point Pleasant and lived in Point Pleasant Beach before moving to Lakewood twenty years ago.

Jesse was a member of the Central

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.