Arthur Russell Culver

By
Star News Group Staff
-
79 views

Arthur Russell [Artie] Culver, aka The Yacht Painter, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 9 2021, after a brief battle with an aggressive form of cancer. He was 66.

Artie was born in Point Pleasant and grew up in Sea Girt, Manasquan and Brielle. He lived on Mount Desert Island, Maine

Star News Group Logo

This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.