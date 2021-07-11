Fundraising book sale draws nearly 500 to Bradley Beach Library

BRADLEY BEACH — A book sale fundraiser held by The Friends of the Bradley Beach Library on Saturday drew close to 500 people, according to the group’s president, Lenore Decovsky.

“Our book sales usually do well, but I am impressed with the turnout we have gotten today,” said Ms. Decovsky.

The Bradley Beach library was not taking donations during the COVID-19 pandemic, but did hold a day this past May for residents of Bradley Beach to donate used books. Ms. Decovsky said that “about 90 percent” of the books available for purchase on Saturday were received during the May donation day.

At the book sale, visitors were able to bring their own bags of any size to fill with books for a single fee of $5.

The fundraiser was held in support of plans to restore the bronze entrance doors of the library, an ongoing goal of the Friends of the Bradley Beach Library.

Ms. Decovsky thanked all who came out to support the library by selling or buying books, as well as the volunteers who organized the display of books on tables in front of the library and helped clear them away when the event was over. — ZACH HIGGINS, THE COAST STAR

