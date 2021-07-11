11 teams compete in Spring Lake Heights cornhole tournament

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The Spring Lake Heights Recreation Department hosted its annual cornhole tournament at Ocean Road Park on Saturday, with two-person teams age 21 competing.

Gift certificates donated by Mr Shrimp were awarded to the winners in the double elimination, bracket style tournament. Mike Maiorana and Chris Vandaley earned first place, and Jason Atkinson and Dave Bremmer finished second.

In all, 11 teams competed in the three-hour competition. To win, a team had to be the first to reach 21 points and be at least two points.

Spring Lake Heights Recreation Director Erik Niciwski, who coordinated the tournament, has also begun a cornhole league for the fall. The tournament offered good exposure for those interested in the league, and encouraged people to practice cornhole competitively.

Playing out in beautiful weekend weather, the tournament was also an excellent opportunity to give the community an outdoor gathering.

“It’s good to see people getting out and about and doing stuff,” Mr. Niciwski said. “We just want to get more activities and more people involved.” — LAUREN DOHERTY, THE COAST STAR

